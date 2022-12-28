LATEST

Fears of a new injury to James hang over Chelsea’s victory

Posted on

Chelsea returned to winning ways in their first appearance after the end of the World Cup, but their joy with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday faded due to fears of a possible new injury to player Reece James.

The England right-back played only 53 minutes today after returning from a knee injury that kept him out of the World Cup in Qatar, raising new fears in Chelsea, who are awaiting the results of further tests for the player.

“He’s not in good shape but we have to wait,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said. “It’s too early to tell anything but at first it wasn’t a positive picture.”

Eight minutes into the second half, James asked the coach to change him.

He appeared distraught as he was being treated on the pitch at Stamford Bridge but walked off unassisted.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery after a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11 and it appeared that the same knee was the cause of his troubles again.

“We will know the nature of the injury in the next couple of days,” Potter added.

Chelsea, who had not won their last five league matches and were ninth before today’s match, looked fine with James at right-back, scoring twice in the first 23 minutes to secure the three points.

It took James no time to recall his abilities as Chelsea launched quick attacks and gave a convincing performance.

On the eve of the match, Potter said James was in “good shape” after going through a “difficult period” of missing the World Cup finals.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top