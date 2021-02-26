February 26, 2021 TheMiracleTech release list on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, MT Player

TheMiracleTech released on February 26, 2021: So you guys just loved the previous post on the TheMiracleTech release list for a particular date, here in the post we go along with the list of movies and web series that will appear on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 and other streaming platforms, we Also talk about the release time and genre of series and movies.

Girl in train

Topping this list is the film The Girl on the Train, The Girl on the Train is a psychological thriller starring Parineeti Chopra, the film is the official remake of an English film of the same name, the film airs on Netflix on February 26 is based. , 2021. The film will be available to its subscribers on Netflix after 1:30 pm IST with subtitles with Hindi audio.

1962

The host original series is set to debut in five major languages ​​in Hindi for Hotstar VIP users from February 26, 2021 starring Abhay Deol in 1962, the series is based on the true story of the Indo-China war. Subtitles as well as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu audio for VIP users from midnight at 12 noon.

Jamai 2.0

After making records and creating historical TRP ratings, the well-known television show Jamai Raja now returns in a new avatar with a temper of glamor, Jamai 2.0 starring Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey is set to kick off from Zee 5 to 26 February. 2021 in hindi audio. Zee5 Club and Premium users can watch the show on Zee5 after 12 noon.

Hello mini 2

MX Player is back with the second season of its famous and much awaited web series Hello Mini, Hello Mini Season 2 is set for release on MX Player from February 26, 2021, the web series will be out on MX Player from 12pm On the mx player. MX Player users can watch it for free on the website and official app.

