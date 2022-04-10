Federal A | Crusero del Norte Tour Racing in Córdoba

Cruceiro del Norte plays this Saturday as a visitor against Racing de Córdoba, Colectivaro looking to add a third consecutive win at Federal A and be able to establish himself in the top positions in his field.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 pm at the Miguel Sancho Stadium in the city of Cordoba, Argentina.

The local team will try to come strong at home but the people of Santa Inus will try to confirm a good start to the tournament.

“Colectivero” comes into play after beating Gimnasia de Concepción del Uruguay 2–0 at home and looks to continue on the winning path.

Under the leadership of Miguel “Pico” Salinas, looking forward to the game from tomorrow in the province of Cordoba. The team last trained on Thursday afternoon…