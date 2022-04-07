Federal Budget 2022: Billions in new spending to be unveiled

OTTAWA — Federal liberals are set to unveil their latest spending plan today, aimed at balancing promises made to voters in last year’s election campaign, in agreement with the NDP, and most recently with Canada’s global defense allies Is.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to present the budget in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The economy has performed better than anticipated over the past few months, which is expected to pad the government’s bottom line with higher oil prices and help offset any new spending to be announced.

Outstanding promises of about $48.5 billion in net new spending from the Liberal’s campaign platform, once taking into account new revenue from things like expected taxes on additional bank profits.

In between…