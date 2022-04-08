Federal Budget 2022: Deficit reduced, billions in new spending

In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at “targeted” initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to address the deficit.

By addressing housing affordability, helping keep the Canadian military in power by sidelining the Canadian military in the face of global instability caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and making good on progressive policy commitments, Thursday’s Federal Budget Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland outlines how federal liberals propose to propel the Canadian economy through persistent inflation, moving away from the massive stimulus spending of the pandemic-era.

The budget proposes a new expenditure of $9.5 billion for 2022-23.