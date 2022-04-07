Federal Budget 2022: Here are the highlights

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented her second federal budget. Here are the highlights:

home buying help

The budget promises to introduce a tax-free savings account that will give first-time home buyers a chance to save up to $40,000. Contributions will be tax-deductible and withdrawals to buy the first home will not be taxed. The program is expected to provide $725 million in support over five years.

affordable housing

The government is launching a new housing accelerator fund – $4 billion over five years – to help municipalities accelerate housing development. The target is to build 100,000 new housing units in the next five years. Budget rapidly expands housing initiative, pledging $1.5 billion over two years to build at least 6,000 new housing…