Federal Budget 2022 highlights: What you need to know about housing, defense and climate spending

While “middle class” and “innovation” were the buzzwords of previous federal budgets, this year the focus was on the consumer purse. The words “affordable” and “affordable”—for the more than 100 mentions in the 2022 edition—make sense, given that Canada’s inflation rate recently hit a 30-year high of 5.7 percent, according to many economists. has predicted that it will climb even higher. month ahead.

To that end, much of the emphasis in the budget – and billions in new spending – is aimed at housing affordability. The general home price has risen 51 percent over the past two years, partly driven by speculators and record-low mortgage rates now trending upward.

But the budget also includes dozens of other initiatives ranging from dental care to…