Federal Budget 2022: Ottawa wants to accelerate its investment in infrastructure

Quebec will have to work twice as hard to be entitled to the $3.3 billion left in the federal infrastructure program: Ottawa is two years ahead of the projects submission deadline.

The Trudeau government thus seeks to force the steps of the provinces to accelerate the realization of major infrastructure projects.

So far, out of a total envelope of $33.5 billion, $20 billion has been invested through 4,500 projects nationwide, such as the expansion of the Blue Line in Montreal.

Compared to the rest of Canada, Quebec has…