Federal budget: Ottawa to ban foreigners from buying residential property in Canada

The Trudeau government is set to unveil a budget on Thursday that will include a slew of measures on housing affordability, including restrictions on foreign home buyers, CTV News has learned.

Sources said the liberals will make it illegal for foreigners to buy residential property in Canada for the next two years. Properties include condos, apartments and single residential units.

Permanent residents, foreign workers and students, as well as foreigners who have purchased their primary residence in Canada, will also be excluded from the measure.

CTV News’ Ottawa bureau chief Joyce said, “The people who will be banned are those who buy a house and never come to Canada to live in it and leave the house empty, while the list is short and people don’t have homes.” can buy.” ,