Federal election 2022: Labor leader Anthony Albanese assures the United States will be Australia’s top ally

Anthony Albanese has spoken about his personal history with US President Joe Biden as he reaffirmed the importance of Australia’s relationship with the US on the eve of an election campaign that was partly contested over national and regional security.

Speaking to West Australian while boarding his plane east after a two-day visit to WA, Mr Albanese said that under a Labor government Australia had strong long-term ties with the US and that their first international event was the Quadrilateral Meeting. Will be Leaders of security talks in Japan in June.

He will be joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo.

But Mr. Albanese is likely to travel to the US soon afterwards.

The Labor leader said he knew Biden…