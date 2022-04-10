Federal election 2022: why could the Liberal Party lose its dominance in WA?

Western Australia has long been a stronghold for the Liberal Party in federal elections.

The last time Labor won more WA federal seats than Liberals was in 1990, when Bob Hawke won his fourth election with heavy hitters in his cabinet such as Kim Beazley, John Dawkins and Peter Walsh.

If federal Labor is to topple this decades-long dominance and potentially effect a tight election, it needs to take three seats – most likely Perth metropolitan voters from Haslak, Pearce and Swann.

Swann’s battle is expected to be a close race between Labor candidate Zaneta Mascarenhas, left, and Liberal candidate Christy McSweeney, right. , ABC News ,

Labour, which holds five of WA’s 15 seats, has also been helped by the abolition of Sterling’s Liberal-held seat…