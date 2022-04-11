Federal election: Scott Morrison presses bushfire response as Anthony Albanese scuttles economic data

How can Tdge be in and out of ministry?

Political reporter Jane Norman is considering the prime minister’s comments on Alan Tudge. Here is his analysis of the situation.

It is the first day of the election campaign and we have a cabinet puzzle; How can Alan Tudge be in and out of ministry?

Tudge was sent to the backbench in December after her former employee, Rachel Miller, went public with allegations that her affair had become abusive — allegations she denied.

Months later, an inquiry cleared him for breaching ministerial standards, but instead of resuming his role as education minister, Tudge “requested” that he not be returned to the front bench before the election. Go.

It looked like it was a resignation.

Given the close of voting, and…