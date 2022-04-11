Federal elections have been called. Where do the major teams stand in the competition?

With a mandatory voting system in place in Australia, here’s a look at how the major parties and leaders are faring in the contest.
The Morrison government currently has 76 seats in the lower house of 151 for Labor’s 68 seats, with a total of seven crossbenchers, including three independents, and one representative each from the Greens, Cater Australia Party, United Australia Party. Huh. Center Alliance.
The coalition has a slim majority in the House of Representatives after the Scott Morrison-led party won the 2019 election.
The Morrison government currently has 76 seats in the lower house of 151 for Labor’s 68 seats, with a total of seven crossbenchers, including three independents, and one representative each from the Greens, Cater Australia Party, United Australia Party. Huh. Center Alliance.
Mr Morrison became prime minister in August 2018 after a pair of leadership splinters against the then incumbent Malcolm Turnbull.
Source: sbs
His opponent in the election would be Anthony Albanese, who was the only candidate who stood…
read more
Read Full News