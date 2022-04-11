Federal elections have been called. Where do the major teams stand in the competition?

With a mandatory voting system in place in Australia, here’s a look at how the major parties and leaders are faring in the contest.

The coalition has a slim majority in the House of Representatives after the Scott Morrison-led party won the 2019 election.

The Morrison government currently has 76 seats in the lower house of 151 for Labor’s 68 seats, with a total of seven crossbenchers, including three independents, and one representative each from the Greens, Cater Australia Party, United Australia Party. Huh. Center Alliance.



Source: sbs

Mr Morrison became prime minister in August 2018 after a pair of leadership splinters against the then incumbent Malcolm Turnbull.

His opponent in the election would be Anthony Albanese, who was the only candidate who stood…