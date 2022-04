With a water depth of about 1,200 meters, Equinor’s Bay du Nord project will use a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, known as an FPSO, as pictured here in this illustration. Equinor officials say a final investment decision is expected within two years, with the first oil before the end of this decade. (equinor)

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guillebault on Wednesday formally approved the Bay du Nord offshore oil megaproject, making a decision that will impress environmentalists but boost the Newfoundland and Labrador economy.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Gilbault said they determined that with the implementation of mitigation measures the project would not cause a “significant adverse environmental impact.”

“We accept the conclusion …