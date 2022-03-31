Federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes intensifies, say sources

Sources say prosecutors have yet to decide whether charges are warranted.

The federal investigation over President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, his tax affairs has intensified in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

In recent months, a growing number of witnesses have appeared before a grand jury in Wilmington, Delaware, sources said, and have been asked about payments to Hunter Biden while serving on the board of directors of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. Also to other questions about how Biden has paid tax obligations in recent years.

The US Attorney’s Office for Delaware, which is leading the investigation, is expected to…