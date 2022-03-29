fedex: FedEx picks IIT alumnus Raj Subramaniam to be CEO

WASHINGTON: Corporate America has gone for another Indian-American with the IIT imprimatur to run one of its storied companies. FedEx, the global package and courier services company, ranked 45th on the Fortune list, with $ 84 billion in revenues and 700 aircraft, has picked Rajesh (“Raj”) Subramaniam to lead the firm.

Subramaniam, 56, has a resume that is increasingly familiar in the US business scape — an engineering degree from IIT and an MBA from a US business school, much like his senior Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, America’s second largest supermarket chain, and his junior Sundar Pichai, who heads Alphabet, parent company of Google.

He’s also an insider, FedEx being the only company he has worked for from the time he earned an MBA from University of Texas, Austin, in…