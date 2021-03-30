Feeling uninspired? Try these ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ designs – Film Daily

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to be the hottest game on the market for the Nintendo Switch, with 31.8 million copies sold. The game lets players relax and cultivate their own little island paradise, making friends with a variety of villagers.

Of course, the biggest draw of the game (minus its ability to distract us from the ever present quarantine) is the ability to design anything, from clothes to flags to furniture patterns to give your island some personalized flair.

But sometimes you might get stuck on ideas about what to make. Going online may help until you have to scroll through thousands of Reddit, Pinterest, & Tumblr pages, which can be overwhelming.

Luckily, we did all that for you. So grab your shovels and gather up some weeds as we check out these incredible Animal Crossing designs.

Use these patterns to make your own coffee shop! ☕️ Source: missglitch on Reddithttps://t.co/vGPcXE9pqv#ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/su78dgNHo8 — Animal Crossing: New Horizons Design Codes (@AC_designcodes) April 18, 2020

Coffeeshop cuteness

This is definitely a must-have for any island. After all, everyone needs coffee (some more than others).

Peachy Picnic Blanket #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHdesign #AnimalCrossingDesign pic.twitter.com/0Ybtx7IZqk – Lee 💌‧₊˚ (ovLovpeachu) May 6, 2020

Peachy-picnic-keen

Now that the weather in both the game and real world is warming up, what better way to enjoy it than with a nice picnic? Just make sure Zipper isn’t nearby. . .

Look up my creator ID for more pastel goth designs! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/4Hjfpbwd4K — Bready (@MailyFiona) March 24, 2020

Pretty in pastels

This shirt works perfectly for any kind of day on the island, making you look as bright as the incredible graphics can render your character.

🐑 Wool & Denim Collection 🐑 This collection includes four comfy and stylish designs featuring soft gray wool and dark wash denim in different styles. ♡#acnhdesigns #animalcrossingdesigns pic.twitter.com/YNEKf6DQNl — GiiH’s Animal Crossing Designs (@OMGiiWii) October 6, 2020

Sweater weather

Animal Crossing: New Horizons proves it’s always time for a comfy sweater, and this design can help give the look new life. Move over, Able Sisters!

THEY. MADE. 𝓣𝓗𝓔. DRESS. IN. ANIMAL. CROSSING. OFKDHSHS pic.twitter.com/9uOeK61Qlt – 𝖕𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖓𝖎 🧺🌿 (@PaniniCrossing) August 6, 2020

Fancy Strawberry

Yes, it is that dress. Go download it if you want, we’ll wait.

🌼by mintdesignsacnh on insta🌼https://t.co/U0IRouEQNz#ACNH #AnimalCrossing #ACNHDesign #acnhpattern #AnimalCrossingDesigns #My design pic.twitter.com/nD133GRh3J – 🌴acnh designs⛺️ (@acnh_design) April 26, 2020

Star power

For those who aren’t huge fans of dresses, don’t worry! These overall designs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will let you stay fashionable without the skirt. Definitely something we’re adding to our own closet, one second . . .

Fandom rumblings

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is definitely a world of possibilities people from every fandom are taking advantage of. From video game franchises like Borderlands to classic fandom juggernauts like the Harry Potter series, there are designs for any and every fandom someone can think of.

Base, base

Speaking of other things popping up on islands, the now famous goose from Untitled Goose Game is a design as well. Do with that what you will, you terrible geese.

Great outdoors

For any nature lovers out there, this design will let you have the great outdoors wherever you want on your island! Just be careful of the pollen.

Tango Nook

This last design is absolutely very beautiful for anyone who wants to get their dancing shoes on. Now if only we didn’t have two left feet . . .

Do you have any other fun designs to share? Drop them below in the comments to help others get crafting!