Feeling uninspired? Try these ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ designs – Film Daily

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to be the hottest game on the market for the Nintendo Switch, with 31.8 million copies sold. The game lets players relax and cultivate their own little island paradise, making friends with a variety of villagers.

Of course, the biggest draw of the game (minus its ability to distract us from the ever present quarantine) is the ability to design anything, from clothes to flags to furniture patterns to give your island some personalized flair.

But sometimes you might get stuck on ideas about what to make. Going online may help until you have to scroll through thousands of Reddit, Pinterest, & Tumblr pages, which can be overwhelming.

Luckily, we did all that for you. So grab your shovels and gather up some weeds as we check out these incredible Animal Crossing designs.

Contents hide
1 Coffeeshop cuteness
2 Peachy-picnic-keen
3 Pretty in pastels
4 Sweater weather
5 Fancy Strawberry
6 Star power
7 Fandom rumblings
8 Base, base
9 Great outdoors
10 Tango Nook

Coffeeshop cuteness

This is definitely a must-have for any island. After all, everyone needs coffee (some more than others).

Peachy-picnic-keen

Now that the weather in both the game and real world is warming up, what better way to enjoy it than with a nice picnic? Just make sure Zipper isn’t nearby. . .

Pretty in pastels

This shirt works perfectly for any kind of day on the island, making you look as bright as the incredible graphics can render your character.

Sweater weather

Animal Crossing: New Horizons proves it’s always time for a comfy sweater, and this design can help give the look new life. Move over, Able Sisters!

Fancy Strawberry

Yes, it is that dress. Go download it if you want, we’ll wait.

Star power

For those who aren’t huge fans of dresses, don’t worry! These overall designs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will let you stay fashionable without the skirt. Definitely something we’re adding to our own closet, one second . . .

Fandom rumblings

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is definitely a world of possibilities people from every fandom are taking advantage of. From video game franchises like Borderlands to classic fandom juggernauts like the Harry Potter series, there are designs for any and every fandom someone can think of.

Base, base

Speaking of other things popping up on islands, the now famous goose from Untitled Goose Game is a design as well. Do with that what you will, you terrible geese.

Great outdoors

For any nature lovers out there, this design will let you have the great outdoors wherever you want on your island! Just be careful of the pollen.

Tango Nook

This last design is absolutely very beautiful for anyone who wants to get their dancing shoes on. Now if only we didn’t have two left feet . . .

Do you have any other fun designs to share? Drop them below in the comments to help others get crafting!

