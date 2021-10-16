Feels Like Something Is Stuck Between My Teeth But Nothing Is There

I think I’m one of the few people in the world who actually likes flossing. Other than brushing my teeth, it’s probably my favorite part of the oral care process. Unfortunately, that also means that I’m really good at doing it, but unfortunately not so much when it comes to getting others to do it.

My wife hates flossing so much that she’ll actually tell me not to do a good job, because she’s heard the dentist compliment me on my flossing before and wants to avoid reminding me of that fact. I understand where she’s coming from though because even I hate hearing myself brag about how well I’ve flossed, so I try to give her the same courtesy.

I offer you now a question I have encountered twice in my life now: If you think there is something stuck between your teeth but nothing is there, do you feel that feeling because of some psychological reason or are you just imagining it?

The first time this happened was when I was maybe 10 or 11 years old. I have vivid memories of the incident because at that age, you still think your teeth are invincible. This wasn’t just a little bit stuck though, this thing felt like it belonged there.

I remember being so sure there was something between my front teeth that I actually convinced myself to floss them to get it out. As expected, there was nothing there, but the feeling didn’t go away even after I’d flossed. It wasn’t painful or anything either, just an odd feeling that something was stuck. Fast forward to age 16 when this same incident happened again.