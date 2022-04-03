Fel Cercle Brugge respects Miguel Van Dam and gives Ghent a big heel. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

Cercle Brugge has won a tough match points against Ghent. In a match dominated by the deceased Miguel Van Dam, he cleaned up the deficit twice: 2–2. Ghent is doing very poorly in the Battle of Champions play-off. Thanks for the draw, Antwerp is sure to be among the top 4.
Cercle Brugge – AA Gent In short:
- Important moments: A ten-strong AA Gent is attacked from all sides by Cercle during 8 (!) minutes of extra time, but still takes almost all of the loot. Samois targets the ball of the last chance at the crossbar from a sharp angle.
- man of the Match: Thibo Somers couldn’t have paid a better tribute to Miguel Van Damme. He brought Cercle along twice and celebrated each time with the goalkeeper’s shirt in the air.
- Excellent: AA Gent failed to keep a clean sheet today and it is remarkable this season…
