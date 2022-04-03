Felix and Suarez important for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have made no mistake in their fight to take part in next season’s Champions League main draw. The Madrilaneians did not draw distance from Deportivo Alavés, who is now in last place as Levante defeated Villarreal (2–0).
Atlético eventually defeated Alavés 4–1. Fifteen minutes before the end, the score was still in balance (1-1). Joao Felix gave Atlético the lead after 11 minutes by beautifully heading the ball over a cross from Sime Versalco. Deportivo Alves came along after more than an hour of play through Argentina’s Gonzalo Escalante.
Substitute Luis Suarez then proved his worth. The 35-year-old former Ajax player used a penalty fifteen minutes before the end. Felix and Suarez (lower slider closer to the top) scored again.,
Read Full News