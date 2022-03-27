Felix Auger-Aliasim will only pass under the Sun

The self-confident and influential Felix Auger-Aliassim would not have been a shadow of himself under the southern United States sun at the start of the season. After Indian Wells, Quebecer were once again shown the door to the exit in their opening game of the Miami Masters on Saturday.

• Read also: National Bank Open: Uncertainty Around Novak Djokovic

• Read also: Nadali’s first defeat of the year

As happened in the deserts of California two weeks ago, the seventh favorite was let down by his best weapon in recent months, his first serve.

Short of Plan B, Felix would hold on to just 1:33 33 minutes against Serbian Miomir Kekmanovic, who beat him 6-4 and 6-2 in this second match…