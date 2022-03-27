Felix Auger-Aliasime and Denis Shapovalov were eliminated in the second round in Miami

Miami – Felix Auger-Aliassim and Denis Shapovalov both faced eliminations in the second round of the Miami Tennis Open on Saturday.

Quebec lost the flag against Serb Miomir Kekmanovic in two sets of 6–4 and 6–2. The 48th player in the world took just one hour and 27 minutes to settle his opponent in ninth place.

Auger-Aliassim struggled to find rhythm with his serve. He won only 53% (31/58) of rallies when served, compared to 73% (43/59) for his opponent.

The Montrealer was the victim of four double faults, as opposed to only one on his opponent’s side.

Seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassim suffered a second blow in as many clashes…