Felix Auger-Aliassime ” J’ai reçu un message de félicitations de Roger Federer”

Rafael Nadal was on the verge of becoming the second player in history to win the Masters 1000 at the age of 35. A back injury, which partially affected his match, and Taylor Fritz’s outstanding performance prevented the Spaniard from equaling the record, which is still held by Roger Federer.

The Swiss champion actually won the last 1000 of his career at the age of 37, when he beat John Isner to win in Miami in 2019. It is unclear when the 40-year-old from Basel will return to the court, but in the meantime, a few days ago he got tennis fans excited by posting a video as he tried his hand at a forehand on a covered court.

A sign, therefore, that he has begun…