After Real Madrid’s victory in Vigo (1-2) and before tomorrow’s match between Barca and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou, Atlético Madrid had the opportunity to temporarily regain the La Liga podium. Ahead of the match against Red Lantern Alaves, an emotional tribute was paid to Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone, Carlos’ father, who died last Thursday at the age of 80.

Once kick-off is given, mattress Joo Felix took matters into his own hands by opening the scoring through a header, receiving a cross from Sime Versalco (11th). The Spanish led in the capital, thanks to Gonzalo Escalante (63rd), the Basques were not discouraged and logically equalized. While the net seemed to be closing in on Atletico Madrid, Florian Lejeune was guilty of a felony foul on Matthias Cunha, offering a converted penalty…