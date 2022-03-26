Fellow musicians pay tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Taylor Hawkins

Fellow musicians have paid tribute to the “incredible genius” Taylor Hawkins, who has died at the age of 50.

The Foo Fighters drummer was hailed as a “generous and calm person” as well as a “wonderful musician” and “unstoppable rock power”.

Hawking’s death was announced by the band on Friday in the middle of a festival tour in South America. Miley Cyrus, who was part of the lineup with the Foo Fighters at the Esterio Picnic Festival in Bogota, Colombia, said she would dedicate her Saturday show to them. There is complete disbelief in the Taylor Hawkins news. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone who has always been influenced by the music he has created. @Foo Fighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.

