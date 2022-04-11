Fenerbahçe ligote Galatasaray dans le derby / Super Lig / J32 / Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray (2-0) / SOFOOT.com

Fenerbahce 2-0 Galatasaray

Canarigolent.

Without shivering in his roaring krü Saracoğlu, Fenerbahçe covered Galatasaray (2-0) in the great Istanbul Intercontinental Derby. A meeting very choppy as always and punctuated by nudges, pauses, crackers or tackles from denters. Twenty gloomy minutes later, Miha Zajak ignited the spark from Osay-Samuel back on center, which was launched to the right at the boundary of offside. (1-0, 26I,, Despite protests from players SymbomSardar Dursen does not play the game action.

Intermission is welcome, but the lions of Galatasaray do not come out of their agony. Bafétimbi Gomis thinks he is in a perfect position, but is given an offside signal (58.)I) and his powerful shot fails in the side netting anyway. It’s already too late for the men of Domenac Torrent, because on a cross…