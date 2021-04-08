LATEST

Fergie lands treble in Liverpool as Man United icon celebrates Aintree success

Fergie had a remarkable day at Aintree

Sir Alex Ferguson just loves winning on Merseyside!

The legendary former Manchester United manager – who enjoyed a bitter rivalry with Liverpool and famously knocked them off their perch – may be retired now but he is still enjoying success as a horse racing owner as he won all three of the opening races at Aintree on Thursday.

Sir Alex was present on day one of the Grand National meeting in Liverpool to watch the remarkable Grade One treble play out at odds of 62-1.

Protektorat gave him his first winner in the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase at odds of 17-2 before 10-11 favourite Monmiral made it two from two.

Clan Des Obeaux then completed the treble when winning at odds of 5-2 in the Betway Bowl Chase.

Ferguson is a part-owner of all three horses alongside Ged Mason, Lisa Mason and John Hales and was one of the lucky few allowed in to attend the race day.

He celebrated on a balcony as the winners came in and had praise for jockey Harry Cobden, who steered Clan Des Obeaux to a 26-length victory in a field also including Grand National hero Tiger Roll.

Ferguson said of the Betway Bowl winner: “He was fresh – and with the cheekpieces on, that made a difference.

“Harry rode him really positively out there in the front, and he was fantastic.”

The 79-year-old is familiar with winning trebles – he remains the only manager ever to claim the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup having guided to Manchester United to glory in those three competitions 1999.

Over 26 years at the helm, he won a total of 13 Premier League titles and added another Champions League, in 2008, to the one collected in 1999 and won five FA Cups and the League Cup four times.

