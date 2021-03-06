‘Fernandes’ podcast: The reason for the return of Trisha Payatas – TMT Daily

Notorious for posting wildly questionable content on YouTube, Trisha Paytas has built a reputation for being a certified Internet troll. From marrying Brad Pitt’s cardboard cut-outs to catching fellow YouTubers and fans to take advantage of trance issues, Trisha Pettus succeeded in sparking her fair share of controversies. But, to be fair, Trisha is not without any respectable qualities.

Loading...

Trisha talks openly about her mental health struggles, encourages body positivity, and even owns her own irresponsible internet troll. Perhaps it is this open, dynamic appeal that has helped Trisha Pete avoid canceling for more than a decade. Also, in addition to the Phreniums podcast, it has only served to advance internet opinion and shine a new, more genuine side of Trisha’s personality.

Loading...

Loading...

Enemies become enemies

Ethan Klein and Trisha Pattas There are two equally electric YouTube personalities with a long and complex history of fights between them. Nobody predicted the furious feuds and insults between the two that would culminate with a successful and entertaining podcast where each episode rakes in millions of views. Ethan and Trisha’s first major collaboration was when Trisha made a guest appearance in the H3H3 podcast.

Loading...

The collaboration was attractive and friendly to both, as they combined their social media prowess and launched another podcast in September of 2020, called Fahrens. Although, Ethan and Trisha have established some harmony, they still have some major disagreements. During the podcast episode the two “Farrens” are often seen engaging in fights.

Loading...

Trishul also came out during an episode when an argument got particularly heated. She has often threatened to leave the podcast but has not even missed an episode yet. Both Ethan and Trisha are guilty of transmitting each other’s personal information, but their arguments with Trisha’s outbreak only help to increase the entertainment value of the podcast.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Frenzied Podcast

While Trisha Payatas and Ethan Klein’s constant restrictions can turn any lingering discussion into an entertaining one, brewing is not the only thing they do on the Fahrens podcast. He also talks openly about the plethora of pop culture themes and occasionally exposes fellow YouTubers.

Loading...

Despite many turbulent exchanges, Trisha and Ethan seem to have a genuine chemistry that makes for some natural comedic moments and honest conversation. In particular, Dr. Drew appeared as a guest in a bizarre counseling session helping two types through their turbulent issues. The episode greatly influenced the history of Ethan and Trisha which greatly influenced their current relationship.

Loading...

In the following episodes, both of which appear more relaxed and sincere, they were more considerate of each other’s boundaries. Even during Trisha was recently with Geoffrey Starr & Shane Dawson, Ethan showed overwhelming support for Trisha and posted a Ticketcock stating that Dawson and Star are now his “enemies”.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Return of trisha

We are not going to find out that Trisha Paytas is some changed, responsible YouTuber, but she remains relevant when many OG YouTubers are either suicidal to cancel or just back off . Trisha’s lively unpredictability She has ensured an “uncontrollable” presence in the headlines, despite being in the headlines many times as she landed herself in the YouTube hall of shame.

Loading...

If we compare Trisha’s controversies to the disgusting antics of Shane Dawson or Geoffrey Starr, his mistakes are arguably less traumatic, which is why maybe people still stop Trisha. The Frenariums podcast has also helped show that Trisha Payatas is more than controversial content creator who posts unpredictable and chaotic videos and thrives in controversial situations.

Loading...

–

Loading...

Do you think the Ferencas podcast is helping Trisha Payatas make a comeback? Do you think she is making a comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Loading...