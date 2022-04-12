Fernandinho confirms he is ready to leave Man City Pep Guardiola: I didn’t know. football news

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has shocked his manager Pep Guardiola by saying he does not plan to sign a new deal to keep him at the club beyond this season.

The 36-year-old is out of contract for the summer and speaking to the press on Wednesday in the second leg of Man City’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian, who has played more than 370 games for City. All competitions showed that he is unlikely to extend his stay with the Premier League champions until his 10th season.

Asked if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium to play more, he said: “Yes, I want to play. I want to play regularly.

“I’ll go back to Brazil. I decided, with my family, what’s most important to me.”

Former Brazilian international player, who…