Fernandinho focused on trophy chase after shocking Pep Guardiola with exit news

Fernandinho insisted he is fully focused on Manchester City’s quest for the treble as it will be his last season at the club following his shock announcement.
The club’s captain, 36, surprised Pep Guardiola when he revealed he would not extend his nine-year stay with City beyond this season.
Guardiola was clearly taken aback by Fernandinho’s announcement after following him at the press conference for Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.
Brazilian midfielder, limited to 13 Premier League…
