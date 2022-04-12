Fernandinho’s exit plan stuns Manchester City boss Guardiola

I didn’t know – Guardiola shocked by Fernandinho’s plan to leave Man City

Manchester City captain Fernandinho plans to leave the club in the summer – but the news has shocked manager Pep Guardiola.

The midfielder revealed his intentions ahead of City’s game at Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Fernandinho, 36, signed a one-year contract extension with City last June.

Asked if he expected to stay at the Etihad Stadium next season, he said: “No, I want to play regularly.”

Fernandinho has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six EFL Cups since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

He has made 23 appearances for the club this season, but made only six starts in the Premier League as the club bid to retain the title.