Fernandinho’s plan to leave town stuns Pep

With Fernandinho announcing he plans to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, boss Pep Guardiola is taken aback by the news.

Club captain Fernandinho, who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, has not been able to make a regular start in this stint and was out of contract in the summer after signing a 12-month contract extension last year.

Speaking ahead of the second leg of Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, the 36-year-old former Brazilian midfielder said he would not be there for a tenth campaign.

Asked if he expected to stay at the Etihad Stadium next season, he said: “No, I want to play regularly. I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, what is most important to me is.”