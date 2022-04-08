Ferrari fastest in F1 practice

Ferrari’s promising start to the Formula One season continued on Friday as the Glamor team dominated free practice at the Australian Grand Prix at a modified Albert Park circuit.

Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet in the second free practice with a gap of one minute, 18.978, second only to first teammate Carlos Sainz.

However, Red Bull showed they are splitting Ferraris into a second session with world champion Max Verstappen this weekend, 0.245 seconds behind Leclerc.

The Dutchman was the fourth fastest in the first session.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was surprised to briefly top the timesheet for Alpine.