Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc

Ferrari fastest in F1 practice

Ferrari’s promising start to the Formula One season continued on Friday as the Glamor team dominated free practice at the Australian Grand Prix at a modified Albert Park circuit.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was seen fasting in F1 practice in Melbourne. visual: photosport

Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet in the second free practice with a gap of one minute, 18.978, second only to first teammate Carlos Sainz.

However, Red Bull showed they are splitting Ferraris into a second session with world champion Max Verstappen this weekend, 0.245 seconds behind Leclerc.

The Dutchman was the fourth fastest in the first session.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was surprised to briefly top the timesheet for Alpine.


Read Full News