Ferrari finished on every padyatra in 2021. sport

Posted on
Ferrari Trento has been announced as the official sparkling wine until 2021.

Ferrari Even though Charles Lesler and Carlos Sainz both finish in the top-3 to finish on every podium of 2021 this season, we are not talking about Scuderia Ferrari instead of Ferrari Trento.

The company’s sparkling wine has been announced as Formula 1’s official festive drink, meaning Ferrari will be on every podium for the next 23 races.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicelli is pleased to sign an agreement with the new fest partners. We are thrilled to announce Ferrari Trento as the official partner of Formula 1.

“Celebrating is in our DNA and having Ferrari Trento at the moment of the game’s most iconic celebration is such a natural companion for us.

“For more than a century, Ferrari Trento has been synonymous with Italian excellence, pouring its passion into producing sparkling sparkling wines capable of elevating any moment, and we create and enhance our fan experience on and off the podium Look forward to working together for. “

Not for the first time

This is not the first time the Italian company has appeared in F1, as their bottles have been part of the podium celebration in the past, it is indeed a homecoming.

“This is an achievement as it showcases the raindown and appeal Ferrari Trento Wines enjoys internationally. This is a starting point as we are just beginning this extraordinary adventure that will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to the celebrations of Formula 1. “

The bottle will soon be presented for the first time in Bahrain, and if you fancy a bottle of Ferrari Trento, it will be only £ 18 when purchased from an online retailer.

