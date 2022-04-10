Ferrari’s Leclerc wins Australian GP

Leclerc dominated the race, except for a sketchy moment after a poor restart from a safety car period, when Verstappen nearly got over him.

Verstappen was on course for second place when his car failed to go 18 laps. Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull finished second ahead of George Russell’s and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

How the Australian Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc put his pole advantage on the run for Turn 1, ahead of Verstappen, a fast-starter Hamilton, Perez (who boxed-in outside Turn 1), Russell (Mercedes) and Lando Norris, whose McLaren dives – first corner bombed.

Carlos Sainz’s second Ferrari started on tough tires and struggled hard from the start line,…