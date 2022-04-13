Ferrero Kinder surprise: UK Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield reveals how daughter Brooklyn-Mae contracted salmonella from chocolate eggs

A devastated mother has detailed her horrors after her three-year-old daughter suffered from severe food poisoning, claiming to be the Kinder Surprise Chocolate Egg.

Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield of the UK said she noticed her little girl Brooklyn-Mae changing from “fiery, daring and very active” to looking “lifeless” and “dead behind her eyes”.

She assumed her baby was “coming down with a stomach worm” when her temperature exceeded 39C—but her symptoms got progressively worse.

Three days later, the mother claimed she had received confirmation that her daughter had contracted salmonella after eating a chocolate egg, which…