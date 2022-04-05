Ferrero recalls kinder eggs after salmonella outbreak: How could that bacteria contaminate chocolate?

What is salmonella again? “It is a pathogenic intestinal bacterium that can end up in our food chain – through the feces”, explains Professor Jackson in the Radio 1 program “De Verald Today”.

If you become infected with the bacteria, you can get salmonellosis, a disease that can cause fever, cramps, and diarrhea. “So you can get sick from it,” says Professor Jackson. “Definitely if you belong to the so-called yopes: young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with immune problems.” But usually the disease is not dangerous, even the professor assures.