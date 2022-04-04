Ferrero recalls Kinder surprise eggs after salmonella outbreak

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella.

In an alert, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned: “This is in relation to a possible link to a salmonella outbreak. Many of these cases are young children.”

Salmonella, or food poisoning, can cause sickness, diarrhea, and fever, with symptoms usually beginning within a few days (or hours) of eating the food that caused the infection.

An investigation led by the UK Health Protection Agency (and its counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and kinder eggs.

The end of this month marks the Kinder Surprise Egg remembrance before Easter. Credit: unsplash

Affected product 20g…