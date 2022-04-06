Ferrero recalls more kinder eggs after 63 people, including children, caught salmonella

The recalled Kinder Surprise eggs are 20-gram eggs and three-pack eggs best hatched before dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022. The recall includes only these dates inclusive

Ferrero is recalling more batches of Kinder Surprise eggs over fears they may be linked to an outbreak of salmonella.

Some 63 people have become ill with salmonella, with a large number of children aged five or younger.

Confirming the Kinder products recall, the Food Standards Agency said: “This is in relation to a possible link to a salmonella outbreak. Many of these cases are young children.”

It added: “To reduce the risk of any further illness, consumers should not eat the products listed in the recall alert and …