Ferrero sincerely apologizes after Kinder Surprise eggs are recalled due to possible salmonella affecting 10 Irish children

Chocolate company Ferrero has said they “take food safety extremely seriously” after a recall was issued for Kinder Surprise eggs over a possible link to a salmonella outbreak.

The food producers said they “sincerely apologize” for the matter – but added that none of their products have tested positive for salmonella.

2 Ferrero said none of their Kinder products released to the market have tested positive for salmonella

2 Customers are urged not to consume the stranded batch

This comes after food safety chiefs in Ireland called for an immediate recall on Kinder Surprise eggs.

Kinder Surprise Cingular Egg 20 g and Kinder Surprise Pack 20 g x 3 have been recalled with the best before date being between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has said that…