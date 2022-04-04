Ferrero sincerely apologizes after Kinder surprise recall due to salmonella outbreak

International chocolate maker, Ferrero, has issued an apology after recalling batches of its popular children’s treat, Kinder Surprise, this weekend.

According to the Food Safety of Ireland an alert was issued for chocolate eggs due to the presence of salmonella.

The recall included the Kinder Surprise 20g and the Kinder Surprise 20g x3, best before dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022.

An FSAI spokesperson said: “The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has today advised that Ferrero’s recall of certain Kinder Surprise chocolate products is underway due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella.

“FSAI, together …