Fetus found inside house of anti-abortion activist in DC: NPR

WASHINGTON – Police find five fetuses from the home of a self-proclaimed “anti-abortion activist” Indicted on federal charges this week Alleged she was part of a group of people who blocked access to the Washington, DC Reproductive Health Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potentially bio-hazardous material” at a home in Southeast Washington on Wednesday when they found five fetuses inside.

A local television station, WUSA9, captured video of police searching the house and revealed that the house belonged to Lauren Handy. The 28-year-old was one of nine people charged in an indictment, which was made public on Wednesday, that accused the group of traveling to Washington, blocking access to fertility.