Fewest seeds for a place in men’s Final Four, Elite 8 and Sweet 16

Only five teams seeded by two points have made it to the Men’s March Madness Final Four since the field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Here’s a TL/DR version of some of the men’s March Madness seed history:

8 Men is the lowest seed to win March Madness (Villanova in 1985)

11 is the lowest seed to make it to the men’s Final Four (George Mason 2006; LSU 1986; VCU 2011; Loyola Chicago 2018; UCLA 2021).

15 is the lowest seed to make it to the men’s Elite Eight (St Peter’s 2022)

15 is the lowest seed to make the men’s suite 16 (St. Peters 2022; Florida Golf Coast 2013).

Lowest chance to make it to the finals…