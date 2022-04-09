FIA calls off Verstappen F1 safety car restart strategy

In both Bahrain and Jeddah, Verstappen drew with Leclerc as they approached the final corners before the restart, when the safety car proceeded to return to the pits.

These moves are a repeat of the same coercive strategy Red Bull used the driver against Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton just before the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There, Verstappen briefly overtook the then race leader as he accelerated and braked through the final turn of the Yas Marina track, which Mercedes exposed in its bid to make amends at the end of that controversial race.

In Bahrain in 2022, the strategy backfired on Verstappen as he was pinned on the inside line for the final two corners, which meant Leclerc could run clear and Carlos Sainz Jr. was able to follow…