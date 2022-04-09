FIA may “check my ass” in F1 fireproof underwear clampdown

Amid concerns that drivers had become sluggish with their race wear, which could compromise their safety in the horrific accidents Romain Grosjean suffered at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, new F1 race director Niels Wittich said he was looking forward to the matter. But it will be tough.

During a lengthy meeting in Melbourne on Friday evening, Witich informed drivers that the FIA ​​would crack down on anyone who wears under their fireproof suits.

This means implementing Appendix L of the FIA’s International Sporting Code, which states that drivers must wear gloves, long underwear, a balaclava, socks and shoes that conform to FIA standards.

But while drivers fully understand the safety benefits some have questioned why the FIA ​​is now bringing up the topic, Wittich is also reminding drivers…