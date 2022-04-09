FIA set for clampdown on F1 driver underwear

During the drivers briefing that lasted over two hours on Friday night at Albert Park, FIA race director Niels Wittich explained there would be a clampdown on what drivers wore under their suits in the car.

There are concerns that some drivers have been wearing their underwear which is not in compliance with the FIA regulations, which are in place to protect them in the event of a fire.

Appendix L of the FIA’s International Sporting Code states that drivers must wear gloves, long underwear, a balaclava, socks and shoes that are homologated to the FIA’s standards.

Wittich has been enforcing such elements of the rulebook more strictly since taking over as F1 race director at the start of the year. Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, he reminded drivers in the event notes that