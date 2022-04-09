FIA strict rules on F1 driver underwear and jewelery in cars

MELBOURNE, Australia – Driver underwear, or lack thereof, was an unexpected focal point during Friday evening’s Formula One driver briefing at Albert Park.

New race director Niels Wittich informed all drivers ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that the sport would begin to push for permission to wear the underside of their race suits, stressing that it was in compliance with the FIA’s long-standing regulations. must comply.

Under Appendix L of the FIA’s International Sporting Code, drivers must wear fireproof underwear that follows the FIA’s strict standard. They are unable to wear any material that does not meet the requirements.

“It was a long discussion [and] Some people have changed some of their underwear protocols,” said Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri, who took part in the driver…