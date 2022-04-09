FIA will investigate Formula 1 drivers’ underwear

load audio player

During a drivers briefing that lasted more than two hours on Friday night at Albert Park, the FIA’s race director, Niels WitichThey explained that they were going to act on what pilots wear under their competition uniforms.

There is concern that some drivers are wearing underwear that does not comply with FIA regulations to protect them in the event of a fire.

Appendix L of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code It states that drivers must wear gloves, long underwear, a balaclava, socks and shoes in accordance with FIA standards.

Witich has applied these elements of the rules…