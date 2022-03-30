FIFA has already sold over 800,000 tickets for the World Cup. world cup 2022

804.186. So far, many tickets have been sold for the World Cup in Qatar. FIFA will tell you. Tickets for the opening game and final are especially popular at this time.
Sales figures show that interest in World Cup tickets comes from all over the world. Qataris have bought the most tickets so far. It is followed by America, England, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, India and Brazil.
The draw for the group stage will be held on Friday evening. The second round of sales will start from April 5. The World Cup will start from 21st November to 18th December.
