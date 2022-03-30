FIFA, host country Qatar gear up for unprecedented Men’s World Cup tournament draw

The FIFA World Cup trophy on August 19, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland.Kurt Schorer/AFP/Getty Images

A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will shape this week into an unprecedented tournament draw.

When FIFA and host country Qatar staged a draw ceremony on Friday, three of the 32 entries would be placeholders as the three-year qualifying schedule was delayed and is still on.

The once-in-a-century global health crisis and the war in Ukraine ensured it.

That means 37 nations will be involved on Friday, including five that will ultimately not play in November when the first “winter” World Cup begins.

The full lineup will not be known until at least June 14, when the Intercontinental Playoff round ends in Qatar. That is, 74 days after the draw and the same date…